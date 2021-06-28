Sweden vs Ukraine: Time, Lineups and where to watch the match in the Round of 16 of the Eurocup

This Tuesday, the Swedish Selection will seek his pass to the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 in view of Ukraine, at Hampden Park, Scotland. The match will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal at 2:00 p.m.

Sweden comes from surprising in the Group Stage by finishing as leader over Spain with seven units. The Selection commanded by Forsberg and Isak They have the task of repeating their good role that they did two years ago in the World Cup when they reached the top eight of the tournament.

Probable alignment of Sweden vs Spain:

Goalkeeper: Olsen. Defenders: Lustig, Lidelof, Danielsson, Augustinsson. Midfielders: Larsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg. Forwards: Kulusevski and Isak

GROUP E DEFINED All group matches were played and Sweden is the leader 1. Sweden

2. Spain

3. Slovakia

4. Poland

For his part, Andry Shevshenko is coming off a painful defeat against Austria, although he wants to make it clear that his project with Ukraine is on the right track, which is why they will seek to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Ukraine vs Sweden likely lineup:

Goalkeeper: Bushchan. Defenders: Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko. Midfielders: Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Zinchenko. Forwards: Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk and Malinovskyi