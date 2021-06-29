in Football

Sweden vs Ukraine: Line-ups of the match of the Eighth Final of the European Championship

The Sweden national team want to hit the table and become one of the ‘black horses’ of this Eurocup; however, they will be measured against a Ukraine that is emotionally beaten, but has had flashes of good football.

To everyone’s surprise, Sweden finished as the leader in a group they shared with the Spanish National Team. Part of your hopes for moving forward are pinned on Alexander Isak Y Emil forsberg, who have been key during the first phase of the tournament.

Sweden lineup: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelöf, Augustinsson, S. Larsson (C)
Ekdal, Forsberg, Isak, Olsson, Kulusevski and Danielson

For its part, the team led by Andry Shevchenko has left doubt, considering that they got into a carom after a series of results, the Ukraine team starts as a victim, but the AC Milan legend knows what it is to play this instance, remembering that They arrived in a similar way at the 2006 World Cup and eliminated Switzerland to reach the Quarterfinals.

Ukraine lineup: Bushchan, Kryvtsov, Sydorchuk, Stepanenko, Yarmolenko (C), Yaremchuk, Shaparenko, Zabarnyi, Zinchenko, Karavaev and Matviyenko

