SWEDEN VS SLOVAKIA, EURO 2020, GROUP STAGE, TODAY, JUNE 18

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Sweden vs Slovakia, in mourning corresponding to the group stage of Euro 2020, the game will be played this Friday, June 18.

PREVIOUS

Slovakia achieved a surprising victory in their opening match against Poland, and favorite Spain could not get past the draw in their opening match against Sweden. In this way, the two favorites have lost points, and the chances of the other two have increased.

In addition, Spain and Poland meet this week, which means that at least one of the two will give up points again. It is honestly an incredible opportunity.

Slovakia are at the top of the table with three points, and if they can get one more victory this Friday, their move to the round of 16 would be almost certain.

Sweden will play before Slovakia in the Gazprom Arena Stadium at 08:00 hours Mexico in mourning corresponding to the Euro 2020 group stage

SWEDEN VS SLOVAKIA Schedules

United States: 09:00 AM (ET) / 07:00 AM (PT)

Mexico: 08:00

Ecuador: 08:00

Colombia: 08:00

Peru: 08:00

Argentina: 09:00

Chile: 08:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

