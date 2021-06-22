Sweden vs Poland: Schedule, probable lineups and where to watch the Euro 2021 match

Sweden Y Poland Tomorrow, Wednesday, they will play a tense duel in which the first will seek the leadership of Group E and the second, a saving victory that will put them in the round of 16, the match will start at 11:00 a.m. I find that you can follow through Sky Sports.

The Scandinavians, who are already classified and just need to know where, know how to play with the scoreboard. They showed it to the Spanish and the Slovaks. In both cases, they bet on keeping a clean sheet and advancing lines only when absolutely necessary. His only goal in this European Championship was from a penalty.

In the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the young Alexandr Isak is the only one capable of creating something in attack. The rest is academicism. It was seen against the Slovaks. Only the attacker from Real Sociedad was able to avoid rivals.

He has few games left for the first round of the Eurocup, but very good ones: the Czech Republic vs England (be careful England) and France vs Portugal stand out, from there I think Croatia and Spain win. Germany thrashed. Sweden vs Poland smells like a draw # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/txLIGpMtns – Ricardo Renteria (@chilangofederal) June 22, 2021

Poland is clear about it. Only victory is worth it. The team’s spirits after the defeat on the first day were on the ground, but the draw against Spain has breathed new life into them. It is a second chance that they do not want to miss.

All eyes will be on Lewandowski. After a very gray first game, the forward again resembled against the Spaniards the one who breaks records with the Bayern Munich jersey.

Probable lineups:

Sweden: Olsen; Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Lustig, Larsson, Svensson, Claesson or Olsson, Forsberg; Isak and Quaison.

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek or Dawidowiz, Glik; Jozwiak, Moder, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Puchacz; Lewandowski and Swiderski

