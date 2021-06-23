Sweden vs Poland: Official lineups of the 2021 Eurocup match

Sweden Y Poland They will play tomorrow, Wednesday, a tense duel in which the first will seek the leadership of Group E and the second, a saving victory that will put them in the round of 16, the match will start at 11:00 a.m. I find that you can follow through Sky Sports.

Poland is clear about it. Only victory is worth it. The team’s spirits after the defeat on the first day were on the ground, but the draw against Spain has breathed new life into them. It is a second chance that they do not want to miss.

The Scandinavians, who are already classified and only need to know where, know how to play with the scoreboard. They showed it to the Spanish and the Slovaks. In both cases, they bet on keeping a clean sheet and advancing lines only when absolutely necessary. His only goal in this European Championship was from a penalty.

He has few games left for the first round of the Eurocup, but very good ones: the Czech Republic vs England (be careful England) and France vs Portugal stand out, from there I think Croatia and Spain win. Germany thrashed. Sweden vs Poland smells like a draw # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/txLIGpMtns – Ricardo Renteria (@chilangofederal) June 22, 2021

Official Lineups:

Sweden:

Olsen (PO) Lustig Lindelöf Augustinsson S. Larsson (C) Ekdal Forsberg Isak Olsson Quaison Danielson

Poland:

Szczęsny (PO) Bednarek Lewandowski (C) Krychowiak Świderski Klich Glik Bereszyński Zieliński Jóźwiak Puchacz

