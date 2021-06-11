Sweden tightens measures after Kulusevski and Svanberg positives

06/09/2021 at 10:26 AM CEST

.

The Swedish soccer team has tightened control and precautionary measures to reduce the possibility of new infections after the positives for covid-19 were confirmed yesterday from Dejan Kulusevski Y Mattias Svanberg.

From now on, Swedish players will be subjected to daily rapid tests and the number of PCR tests will be increased, the Swedish Federation reported today after a meeting between the medical team and the national team management last night.

The tactical talks will be held in small groups and larger locals, the treatment of the players will be reduced and will be carried out as much as possible outdoors and group activities will be suspended indoors.

The new protocol includes further limiting the number of players in the gym and other venues, as well as minimizing bus trips.

The Swedish Federation had announced yesterday afternoon the positive of Kulusevski and a couple of hours later, before the start of the training, the Svanberg: both have been isolated and will not be able to be aligned in the debut match in the Eurocup next Monday in La Cartuja against Spain.

Swedish doctors believe that the Juventus player was infected last week, when the 26 selected had several days off after playing a friendly against Finland and before entering the “bubble”.

Kulusevski, that the virus had already passed, he felt a bit cold during the morning of Tuesday, before PCR was done on the whole group, and he was subjected to a rapid test, which was positive, according to the chief of medical services, Anders Valentin.

Kulusevski He had already presented anomalous values ​​in a test on Thursday, but when he was negative in two subsequent tests, he was considered suitable and played the friendly against Armenia (3-1).

“This is not an outbreak, but a case. We hope there will be no more,” he had said. Valentin.

The selector Jan “Janne” Andersson will not summon anyone in place of Kulusevski, but has not yet said anything about Svanberg.

The recommendations of the Swedish Public Health Agency, which has opted for a gentler strategy against the pandemic, state that if there are no symptoms, training can be continued as long as it is outdoors, so the Swedish team will continue working in a group outdoors.

Unlike the Spanish team, which has also reported two positives (Sergio Busquets Y Diego Llorente), Sweden rules out vaccinating its players before the tournament, due to lack of time for the immunization to take effect and because it does not consider it ethical.

“It would not be correct for us to be vaccinated before the rest of the population,” he said. Andersson.

Neither Kulusevski neither Svanberg They are regular starters, although while the Juventus attacker was an alternative as a forward or right inside, the Bologna player is one of the replacements to the pair of starting midfielders, Olsson Y Ekdal.