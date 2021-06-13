Sweden: These are La Roja’s favorable odds for Euro 2020

06/12/2021 at 8:56 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

In a couple of days, Spain Y Sweden will simultaneously experience their debut in the Euro 2020, carrying out their confrontation in the Seville Olympic Stadium with favorable a priori quotas for those of Luis Enrique.

In this sense, bookmakers value La Roja’s victory at 1.4, Unlike the 9.5 in which the taxation of Janne Andersson. In different terms, a tie brings 4.5 euros per euro wagered, while riskier investments such as a possible 3-0 in favor of the Scandinavians are weighted at 100 euros.

Of course, a result of such magnitudes is unlikely, especially considering that Spain has the historical guarantee in order to consider a positive development: 7 wins, 5 draws Y 3 defeats. Particularly, The Fury has not lost to Sweden since 2006; Since then, they have added three conquests and a draw, so that they are a clear favorite to win the contest.

However, the 90 minutes have yet to be disputed to fully confirm the projections on this Spain – Sweden, and this will not come true until this Monday, June 14 at 9:00 p.m..