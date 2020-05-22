Without quarantine, this is how this country fights covid-19 3:16

. – Sweden revealed that despite taking more relaxed measures to control the coronavirus, only 7.3% of people in Stockholm had developed the necessary antibodies to fight the disease in late April.

The figure, which the Swedish Public Health Authority confirmed to CNN, is more or less similar to that of other countries that have data well below the 70-90% required to create “collective immunity” in a population.

This comes after the country adopted a very different strategy to stop the spread of the coronavirus from that of other countries by imposing very slight restrictions on daily life.

Sweden’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said the number was “slightly lower” than expected “but not noticeably lower, perhaps one or two percent.”

“It fits quite well with the models we have,” he added, speaking at a press conference in Stockholm.

The study carried out by the Swedish Public Health Agency aims to determine the potential collective immunity in the population, based on 1,118 tests carried out in one week. Your goal is to carry out the same number of tests every seven days over an eight-week period. Results from other regions will be released later, a spokesperson for the Public Health Authority said.

Sweden adopted a different strategy than other Nordic nations during the pandemic, by avoiding confinement and keeping most schools, restaurants, barber shops and bars open. However, he asked people to refrain from long trips, emphasizing personal responsibility.

The strategy was criticized by Swedish researchers from the start, who said that trying to create collective immunity had little support. But authorities denied that achieving immunity was their goal.

Collective immunity is achieved when the majority of a given population (70 to 90%) becomes immune to an infectious disease, either because they became infected and recovered, or by vaccination. When that happens, the disease is less likely to spread to people who are not immune, because there simply are not enough infectious carriers to reach them.

No community has accomplished this, and a vaccine “will get us immunized faster than infection,” said Michael Mina, an assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health, in a recent interview with The World of Public Radio International. .

The percentage of people with antibodies in Sweden is not far from that of other countries that imposed confinements. In Spain, 5% of people had developed antibodies against the coronavirus before May 14, according to the preliminary results of an epidemiological study carried out by the Government.

According to Martin Kuba, an official Jihocesky region in the Czech Republic that spearheaded a massive coronavirus test randomly selected among general people and front-line workers, initial results showed that the proportion of people who have had the disease was of “single digit” instead of “a fraction of a percentage”.

Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, estimated earlier this month on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon that between 5% and 15% of people in the United States have been infected.

He said the coronavirus was going to circulate and infect at least 60% to 70% of the population before speed slowed, but warned that the country had “a long way to go” to achieve a level of collective immunity. A report he wrote in conjunction with other epidemiologists and a historian estimated that this would likely take between 18 and 24 months.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, said the concept of collective immunity was a “dangerous calculation.”

When asked if he would be comfortable with his company’s evidence-based immunity passports, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Severin Schwan told CNN’s Julia Chatterley: “I think we are in a world with a lot of ambiguity, and We also have to make decisions about incomplete information. So I think it is valuable information, but we should not fully trust it. ”

On April 24, chief epidemiologist Tegnell told BBC Radio that authorities believed Stockholm had “a level of immunity … somewhere between 15-20% of the population.”

He said the strategy had “worked in some ways … because our health system has been able to cope. There have always been at least 20% of intensive care beds empty and capable of serving covid-19 patients. ”

When asked if Sweden’s approach will help him resist a possible second wave, Tegnell said he believed it would.

“It will definitely affect the rate of reproduction and slow down the spread,” he said, but added that it would not be enough to achieve “collective immunity.”

But Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde and Peter Lindgren, managing director of the Swedish Institute for Health Economics (IHE), said last month that they had failed to prevent a large number of deaths in nursing homes.

Sweden has 32,172 cases and 3,871 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

