Sweden seeks leadership and Poland a saving victory

06/22/2021 at 6:29 PM CEST

Sweden and Poland will play tomorrow, Wednesday, a tense duel in which the former will seek the leadership of Group E and the latter, a saving victory that will put them in the round of 16, with their sights set on the match they will face in Seville against Spain and Slovakia.

The Scandinavians, who are already classified and just need to know where, know how to play with the scoreboard. They showed it to the Spanish and the Slovaks. In both cases, they bet on keeping a clean sheet and advancing lines only when absolutely necessary. His only goal in this European Championship was from a penalty.

They don’t care about criticism for lack of ambition. What matters is the result. From their traditional defensive security, they are aware that it is Poland that is in need.

In the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the young man Alexandr Isak he is the only one capable of creating something in attack. The rest is academicism. It was seen against the Slovaks. Only the attacker from Real Sociedad was able to avoid rivals.

Despite having made it past the group stage, the Swedish coach is not expected to make any major changes to the line-up.

If anything, Berg could yield the position to Quaison, to which the Slovaks took the penalty after a great pass from Isak. The other option would be Kulusevski (Juventus), already recovered from the coronavirus.

Due to injury, it is doubt Ekdal, a key player for Anderson in destructive work. While, Svanberg He seems almost recovered from covid-19 and trains normally.

Poland is clear about it. Only victory is worth it. The team’s spirits after the defeat on the first day were on the ground, but the draw against Spain has breathed new life into them. It is a second chance that they do not want to miss.

The question is how to play from the beginning. Against the Slovaks the team of Paulo Sousa He went out into the open and the Central Europeans gave him a review, especially in the first half.

The Swedes never take risks, so it will not be easy for the Portuguese coach to find the balance between the pressure and aggressiveness they practiced against the Spanish and the need to score to advance in the tournament.

All eyes will be on Lewandowski. After a very gray first game, the forward again resembled against the Spaniards the one who breaks records with the Bayern Munich jersey.

The difference is that the Swedes play with three center-backs, all used to fighting tall and strong forwards in the air game. A lot will depend on the quality of the centers that “Lewy& rdquor; can beat a very sure Olsen.

The band players will have to improve a lot, like the Neapolitan Zielinski, missing in action thus far.

They are doubt the midfielder Moder, who started against Spain, and Bednarek, a fixed for Sousa in the center of defense. Also, the second goalkeeper, Fabianski, it is not one hundred percent either. Of three, Bednarek could force to play.

The one who could reappear is the former Sevilla player Krychowiak, unless Sousa punish him for his expulsion in the first meeting. In addition to scoring goals, Lewandowski you must keep a cool head, as a card would knock you out of a possible round of 16.

– Probable lineups:

Sweden: Olsen; Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Lustig, Larsson, Svensson, Claesson or Olsson, Forsberg; Isak and Quaison.

Selector: Janne Anderson.

Poland: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek or Dawidowiz, Glik; Jozwiak, Moder, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Puchacz; Lewandowski and Swiderski

Selector: Paulo Sousa.

Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG).

Stadium: Krestovski (Saint Petersburg).

Time: 19:00 local time (16:00 GMT).