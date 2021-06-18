Sweden places leader of Group E of Euro 2020

SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia.

Sweden defeated Slovakia by the minimum with a penalty goal (1-0) in a match played in Saint Petersburg, adding three points that were worth the Scandinavian team to place leader of the group E of the Euro 2020, after their initial draw against Spain (0-0).

The steering wheel of RB Leipzig, Emil forsberg, scored the only goal of the game from a penalty (77), although the ‘Blagult’ enjoyed more and better opportunities, especially in the second half, with the Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as the protagonist.

77 ‘MÅÅÅÅL! Emil Forsberg stänker dit den från straffpunkten! – # SWE 1–0 #SVK | # EURO2020 – Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) June 18, 2021

The Slovaks are provisionally in second place in the group awaiting the Spain-Poland game on Saturday, but they still have their options intact to enter the knockout rounds.

In a dull first half by both teams, the defenses prevailed over the attacks.

In the second, the changes paid off more for the team led by Janne Andersson. Robin Quaison caused the penalty for a foul by goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka.

Before the Swedish goal, Isak designed one of the plays of the tournament, although he could not finish in a goal. The forward dribbled past four defenders before hitting a low right hand to the post short that was stopped by the Slovakian goalkeeper.

The Slovaks reacted after the goal against and besieged Sweden’s goal, with the Slovakian goal himself joining the attack, and with a possible penalty by hand from the Swedish defense in extra time that the VAR did not consider as such.

Certified baller – Alexander Isak = Star of the Match after another majestic display – – Did you predict that? @Heineken | #EUROSOTM | # EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/TtB2ash5fH – UEFA EURO 2020 (@ EURO2020) June 18, 2021

ald

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without having previously obtained written permission and without including the link to the original text.