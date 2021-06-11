Sweden from the group stage of Euro 2020: Schedule and where to watch on TV

06/11/2021

On at 18:19 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Monday, as part of their Group E matches of the group stage of Euro 2020, Spain Y Sweden they will face each other in the Seville Olympic Stadium.

Thus, the selection of Luis Enrique He arrives in excellent shape for his debut in the continental tournament, with his last defeat dating back to October 2020. Since then, La Roja has four victories and three draws, including conquests over renowned squads such as Germany (6-0) and showing a renewed version of the national team.

On the other hand, the set of Janne Andersson It also has an outstanding recent history, accumulating five consecutive victories (Georgia, Kosovo, Estonia, Finland Y Armenia) in his last international appointments. However, his story against Spain it is not so positive since they have not achieved a conquest since 2006 and instead have suffered three defeats in their last four games.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE SPAIN – SWEDEN OF THE EURO CUP ON TV

The match between Spain Y Sweden from the group stage of Euro 2020 will take place this Monday, June 14 at 9:00 p.m., and the confrontation can be seen in Spain thanks to Mitele Plus Y Telecinco.