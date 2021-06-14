Sweden fans face the heat of Seville before the match against Spain in Euro 2021

06/14/2021

On at 20:04 CEST

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoys)

The hours before Spain’s debut in the 2021 Eurocup have been marked by intense heat. The Swedish fans have responded and, despite health restrictions, have come in good numbers to Seville. It is estimated that some 3,000 Scandinavians have traveled to the capital of Seville to witness the crash.

These fans have stood out for their excellent behavior and civility. Of course, the intense heat has made a dent in some fans not used to temperatures that in some phases of the day have touched 40 degrees. Followers desperately searched for shadows in the desert surroundings of La Cartuja and the small street bars installed at the door of the facility were an oasis for them. The fight was to get an umbrella to avoid the sun.

The Spanish fans were more numerous, although not in an exaggerated way- because only 16,000 spectators are allowed in. The ‘Red Tide’, a group of followers of the Red that brings together fans from all over the country, was noted with their songs. And, how could it be otherwise, Manolo del Bombo fulfilled his appointment in a great tournament cheering for Spain. Manolo has been uninterruptedly covering the national team since the 1982 World Cup. He is the number 1 follower of the Red par excellence.

Covid standards

The return of the public to the stadiums, despite being in a reduced form, gave joy to the city and also an economic injection to hospitality and services always welcome. In addition, all this without incident due to the civility of both hobbies.

The fans of Spain and Sweden can pass tests of the Covid-19

| Sport

The rules for the Covid-19 were rigorous when entering the stadium. You cannot eat or drink inside and you must always wear a mask, in addition to the separation between the seats.

Although it was finally not mandatory to pass an antigen test and PCR for the fans, a voluntary area was set up where the fans could undergo a test of antigens or a PCR for the price of 35 and 98 euros, respectively.