Against the European neighbors, the country applied few movement restrictions. But figures suggest that the plan may have cost lives, without saving the economy. Chief epidemiologist mea-culpa. The specialist responsible for Sweden’s controversial strategy to tackle the coronavirus pandemic admitted, in an interview published this Wednesday (06/03), that going against the rest of the world may have been a problem. error and caused excess deaths in the country.

“If we were facing the same disease, with the same knowledge that we have today, I think our answer would be something between what Sweden did and what the rest of the world did,” said epidemiologist Anders Tegnell, in an interview with a Swedish radio.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Sweden has adopted a softer strategy than most European countries to contain the virus, calling for individual responsibility to protect at-risk groups and with little movement restrictions for citizens.

Colleges and universities were, in fact, closed, visits to nursing homes were banned, as were events with more than 50 people. But daycare centers, schools, restaurants and shops remained open, which ended up changing little the routine of Swedes.

The most relaxed approach to containing the virus had been criticized in the country. In April, for example, a group of 22 scientists from the country’s most renowned universities published a letter repudiating the government’s strategy of Prime Minister Stefan Löfven (social democrat) and demanding tougher movement restrictions.

The Swedish case was even cited as an example by the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who, without a scientific basis, openly opposes mandatory confinement. But the figures suggest a problematic strategy on the part of Sweden.

The mortality rate of covid-19 in the Nordic country was below the European countries most affected by the pandemic, such as Italy (555 deaths per million inhabitants), Spain (581) and the United Kingdom (593).

However, with more than 4,460 dead, the rate in Sweden is among the highest in the world (439 for every million inhabitants) and far exceeds those of neighboring Denmark (100), Norway (45) and Finland (58), which imposed much tougher blocks at the beginning of the pandemic.

The figures led Tegnell to acknowledge, for the first time publicly, that the strategy is resulting in an excessive number of deaths: “Clearly, there is potential for improvement in what we have done in Sweden,” he admitted.

Until now, Tegnell had argued that the long-term nature of the pandemic required a more sustainable response than severe confinements and sudden closings. Despite criticism inside and outside Sweden, the strategy was receiving major support from Swedes, as opinion polls showed.

But with many other European Union countries now reopening their economy, after putting the epidemic under control, there are signs that Sweden may be lagging behind. If the spread of the virus is not controlled in Sweden, it is feared, for example, that European neighbors will restrict the entry of citizens of the country.

In addition, there is so far limited evidence that Sweden’s decision to leave much of its society open will lead to some benefit for the economy. Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson recently warned that Sweden is facing its worst economic crisis since World War II. The drop in GDP could reach 7% in 2020, in line with what the rest of the EU predicts. In April, the youth unemployment rate in Sweden reached 24.4%.

The Swedish government appears to have already linked the alert with apparent failures in combating the spread of the virus. Last Monday, the prime minister promised that in the coming months there will be an investigation into the conduct of the crisis.

