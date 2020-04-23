While Hollywood closes the shop, film sets and series have reopened in Sweden and Denmark with preventive measures. The two Scandinavian countries are the first European states to revive the production of fiction.

Sweden, which has not imposed confinement and is betting on the strategy of collective immunity, now allows a maximum of 50 people on a plateau. Denmark, which has adopted stricter measures than its neighbor, restarted film production on April 14, says the Nordic Film Guide, which lists the measures to follow to work while preventing the spread of the virus.

While Sweden has the right to tour outdoors and in public spaces, Denmark has not received confirmation from its government. The shooting of crowd scenes (nightclub, mass, meeting, etc.) is however strictly prohibited, underlines the guide:

“While the risk of contagion is still considered to be very high, it would be irresponsible to shoot crowd scenes where the rules of social distancing were not satisfactorily observed.”

Kissing or sex scenes not prohibited

As for indoor filming, kissing or sex scenes are not prohibited, says the guide, who specifies, however, that we must avoid hiring actors who are sick or older than 70 years. The castings must finally take place remotely, on Zoom or Skype.

Denmark, which is gradually lifting restrictions on the fight against the new coronavirus, announced last Tuesday that it would not allow gatherings of more than 500 people before September 1. Hairdressers, masseurs, tattoo artists, dentists and driving schools: many small businesses also reopened on Monday.

Swedish health officials said Tuesday that the Stockholm region, the epicenter of the new coronavirus epidemic in the country, passed the peak of the virus last week.