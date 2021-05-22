‘Sweat’ – The (inspida) loneliness of the influencer

The lack of originality hangs over the art of cinema in recent times. Remakes, sequels, and franchise reboots make up the dominant trend of the present, leaving films with groundbreaking premise almost like an oasis in the desert. When there is imaginative drought, perhaps a good idea is to look at reality and especially at how it has been integrated into technological progress. There, suggestive and avant-garde proposals arise such as that of portraying the millennial generation, which now has as its reference the figure of the influencer, a character who operates as if he were one of the owners of the social market.

If the idea of ​​a film about influencers being lonely souls with a veto to the company almost inherent in their figure, the film itself should do more than its share. That is missing ‘Sweat’, the last film by Swedish director Magnus Von Horn, a story that erodes the rock of loneliness without going deep. The story follows fitness coach Sylwia Zając, a social media celebrity who surrounds herself with popularity and loyalty, but who pursues an intimacy that seems to have been forbidden to her as if she suffered a curse for being famous.

Von Horn, in his second film as a filmmaker, advances with some weakness in cementing his personal cinematographic universe on human misunderstanding, since this is not the only film that has a similar theme. Your raw pear, ‘The Here After’ (film that also arrived in 2015 at the Seville Film Festival, as is ‘Sweat’), is based more on the thriller atmosphere and achieves a certain solvency. Here the premise is drowned in a rather inspired drama that judges the decisions of the protagonist with murky audacity.

The main actress, Magdalena Kolesnik, overcomes the stereotype of an attractive and fit woman, and manages to delve into the emotional cracks of her character, especially in a very cathartic final scene that results in a narrative purification in her interpretation. ‘Sweat’ it has the plausible originality that Europe is always ready to bring to the cinema, but it fails in the development and construction of the story. Mind you, a movie that begins with Roxette’s The Look can never be discontinued. I wish the story had followed the style of ‘Eighth Grade’ by Bo Burnham, which being indie managed to be much more convincing and percussive.

By Jess Snchez Aguilar



