By Elena Rodriguez, Raúl Cadenas and Sergio Pérez

MADRID, Apr 22 (.) – Dr. Cristina Fernández is standing on a staircase in Madrid with both feet in red plastic bags, while a co-worker takes off her personal protective equipment (PPE) with extreme care, being careful to only touch the inside of your disposable jumpsuit.

“The exterior (of the suit) could be contaminated,” explains Juan Carlos López, an ambulance technician for Summa 112, the only first-aid unit that covers the entire area of ​​the Community of Madrid, where the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc.

Spain has reported more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus than any other country except the United States, while its death toll, from 21,717 as of Wednesday, is the second highest in Europe after Italy. Strict confinement has helped reduce the infection rate, although an average of 495 people died daily in the past week. [nL5N2C91IE]

“There have been very hard days on call, of many transfers (of patients),” said Santiago Albadalejos, an ambulance technician from the same unit. “But we are regularly on the street … we have experienced (the attacks of) 11M, the (plane crash of) Spanair, attacks … We have callus.”

At the height of the outbreak, the Albadalejos team came to attend to up to eight transfers a day, sometimes having to take intubated patients from one intensive care unit to another, or to elderly people whose residences had become vectors of infection.

For these specialized medical personnel, minimizing the risk is essential, which means that each transfer takes two to three hours.

“In order not to contaminate ourselves with the clothes we wear and then we go to visit another patient and we can act as transmission vectors, that is why we dress,” said one of the Albadalejos team workers. “The transfers are slow and very meticulous.”

Summa workers work 24-hour shifts and depend on each other to stay safe, taping the edges of shoe and suit protections and disinfecting each other.

A coordinator accompanies them everywhere, monitoring their safety and ensuring that they comply with the PPE preparation and withdrawal protocols.

“It is true that when you get home you think: ‘Mother of God! Another day, and another …'” said Albadalejos. “It seems that we are improving, (…) but please, a little patience and a little head.”

Once properly equipped, Dr. Fernández can only hear by pointing the bell of her stethoscope toward the source of the sound, while the double-layered gloves her coworkers wear make it difficult to locate veins.

But, despite the fact that his eardrums ache from the constant pressure of the stethoscope and that his vision is affected by the sliding of his mask, the fall of his hood and the vapor of the visor, Fernández says that the PPE is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Freed from the plastic knee-length shoe covers, from the overalls that cover her from head to toe, from the mask, from the plastic hood, from the glasses and from the face shield, Dr. Fernández was finally able to smile.

“Being breathing your own air exhausts you more, the fatigue that you notice both physically and mentally is more intense than what you usually notice,” he said. “Therefore, as the hours pass, you feel more tired and at 9 in the morning you are exhausted,” she added, referring to the end of the 24-hour shift.

All in all, a few hours earlier, when citizens applauded the medical staff one more day, Dr. Fernández joined them, affirming that the people who stay at home deserve as much recognition as she and her colleagues.

“I also applaud what the children are doing, that they are behaving so well. It is a collaboration of all.”

(Information from Raúl Cadenas, Elena Rodríguez and Sergio Pérez; additional information from Nathan Allen; written by Clara-Laeila Laudette; edited by Rosalba O’Brien; translated by Darío Fernández in the Gdansk newsroom)