Tell me about your Swarms, your most recent novel.

This is how we contacted the Venezuelan writer Edgar Borges, resident in Spain for a decade:

Enjambres (Altamarea Ediciones, Spain) is having different readings, which is partly what interests me about literature. The possibility of creating something that flows on different levels of the same reality. Although Enjambres deals with five young people who take refuge in a forest to flee from “the war of all against all”, the loss that occurs between childhood and adult life is a central theme in the story. Where to go when you have been expelled from childhood and you fear the failure of the adult model? The course of the novel is traversed by a dragonfly; María José, the protagonist, establishes an important relationship with the dragonflies of the forest. In Swarms the dragonfly is that which flies above all that sinks.



– What is your balance of your literary self-exile?



– It was an intense stage; sometimes extreme in the sense that in a year I have lived what in other circumstances would have represented more time. Without downplaying what I wrote before, I think I began to put into practice my literary proposal from my novel The Cyclist of Imaginary Solutions (2014). I think that everything I did before was attempts to get to what I started since then and where I still am. I refer to my intention to open the suit of reality through fiction, as if literature served to delve under the skin of what we mean by reality. Literature as a demolition of frameworks. Then followed novels such as The Forgetting of Bruno (2016), The Girl with the Jump (2018) and now Swarms (2020). All these works, each one with its respective stories, are crossed by three themes that obsess me: the death of childhood, memory as weight or liberation and abandonment.



– What has happened to your style and techniques or to what extent have Hispanic European cultures influenced you?

Undoubtedly, everything we live leaves influences on us, changes our lives even in the smallest, in the imperceptible. In the literary, consciously, I seek to create stories that depend more on the existence of individuals than on geographical realities. I am even interested in the fact that geographic realities represent rather a high degree of confusion of temporal space in the lives of the characters. I believe that a literary work must have enough blood to connect with any human being located in an undetermined point in the world.

– From Caracas, would you have been able to write and grow?

Sure, the writing might have been different and the growth in another direction, but it would be an equally important fact for my life.

– What are you waiting for now?

I am involved in a project that makes me very happy, it has to do with The Cyclist of Imaginary Solutions, but I still cannot give details because it involves other creators. I am also promoting Swarms and writing a new novel.

– Would you return to Caracas to reinstate yourself or would you continue between Europe and America?

I think little of the future; I try, as far as possible, to learn to live in the present, to understand that situations are lived only in the moment. It is in the misplacement of time where they dominate us, they evict us from what we are, they take away the possibilities both in eternal memory and in waiting. Right now my house is in Spain.

– What makes a writer or is it necessary to emigrate to grow or develop a truly creative style?

Ana María Matute said that “The writer is born, not done: it is a matter of being or not being” and I share that idea. The style is learned, it is worked, but the bottom of all this matter lies in a powerful force that expels content on an invisible space. I am concerned about the writer who lies down about his experience, he will surely end up writing purely. Instead, I am interested in the writer who challenges the comfort of his convictions. Literature made with blood, let the caffeine accompany the work until the end of the days.

– In how many languages ​​is your work published?

– Spanish, Italian, English, Portuguese, Serbian and Turkish.

– And where will the future of your human life be now?

– I do not know.