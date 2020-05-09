Music is being very important so as not to go crazy in this bull run, especially if it is songs that lift our spirits. Some of our favorite bands They are taking advantage of the time to show us freshly baked rolls, just like Swarm just did.

After releasing some singles such as “Relámpago”, “Secuaz”, “Siempre tú”, “La Battle” and re-recording “Tercer Tipo” with the Spanish band, Lori Meyers, those from Fresnillo return to to release a new track called “Divergence”, which seems quite right for these somewhat uncertain days that we are living.

This song starts with a classic synth sound that grabs us from the first second, when out of nowhere the voice of Luis Humberto Navejas enters to sing very melancholic phrases. As the song progresses, that nostalgic tone fades to give us a completely energetic subject, where the attitude changed completely.

Of a song that we think would be ideal for crying, we are going to a much happier rhythm, with which you will surely want to dance as if there were no tomorrow.

In addition to the song, Swarm released the official video of “Divergence”, directed by Antonio Loza, and produced by Carlos Loza, which strangely has to do with the way we are communicating during the quarantine. Before we had to stay home, the band asked their fans to send their videos dancing to the rhythm of the song.

The result is an audiovisual that reflects a lot of good vibes, with all the fans of the band wanting to take their best steps, there were those who got more creative putting together choreographies with more people, taking things out to distinguish themselves from others, like masks of fighters, roosters, puppies and even the Joker by Joaquin Phoenix makes a cameo, jiar jiar jiar–.

Right at the end, Luis Humberto, Rafa, Javier, Julián and Ángel join the otherss to show us that in addition to raffling like the greats on stage, they also defend themselves when it comes to moving onto the dance floor. We better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and Listen here “Divergence”, the new single from Swarm:

By the way, if you want to know the inspiration behind “Divergence” and know what the band members are doing in these days of quarantine, Check out the Facebook Live we did with Swarm below: