Swapping red meat for oily fish can decrease migraine

Change the consumption of certain fatty acids can lessen the severity of the migraine, one of the major causes of disability in the world.

Specifically, it has been shown that Omega-3 fatty acids decrease inflammation and some derivatives of omega 6 promote pain.

The study has been carried out by researchers at the University of North Carolina and has been published in the journal The BMJ.

The best prescription against migraine

To see if the amount of these fatty acids in the diet could affect migraine headaches, they signed up 182 people diagnosed in this randomized trial.

The researchers devised three diets different and thus divided the patients into groups:

The first group had a control diet that maintained the average amount omega 6 and omega 3 fatty acids consumed by a person living in the United States.

The second group had a diet that increased omega 3 and maintained omega 6 fatty acids in average levels.

Finally, the diet of the third group increased omega 3 fatty acids and decreased omega 6 fatty acids.

Participants also received a electronic journal to record how many hours a day they had a headache. Furthermore, they all kept taking their usual treatments.

The results were clear: those who followed the diet high in omega 3 and low in omega 6 they experienced the greatest improvement.

Along the same lines, patients who followed any of the subsistence allowance they experienced Less pain than the control group.

The importance of a balanced diet

The researchers note that due to the amount of processed foods that are consumed today, we take more omega 6 fatty acids and less omega 3.

Our ancestors ate vastly different amounts and types of fats compared to modern diets.

Currently, polyunsaturated fatty acids, which our body does not produce, have increased substantially and, as this study highlights, it is something that must be balanced.

This increase is due to the addition of oils such as corn, soy, and cottonseed to many processed foods like potatoes or crackers.

Therefore, one of the most widespread and common recommendations to improve health is that we base our diet on fresh food.

Omega 3 and Omega 6

As this study points out, there must be a correct correlation between omega 3 and 6 fatty acids.

The ideal to get that Balance is to follow a diet with less red meat and sausages and more vegetables, fish and nuts.

Consumption of omega 3 essential fatty acids has associated benefits on the prevention of cardiovascular diseases

It also has effects on immune system and is associated with the prevention of inflammatory and skin diseases.

Seafood and fish, especially blue Fish (tuna, salmon, sardine, mackerel, horse mackerel, eel & mldr;), olive oil, meat, milk or eggs are sources of omega 3.

The intake of omega 6 fatty acids, since they contribute to regulate energy and provide benefits on the bone health and skin.

The seeds and oils derived from seeds (sunflower, corn and sesame), dried fruits (walnuts, pine nuts, peanuts, almonds), quinoa or whole grains, contain omega 6.

Migraine: a disabling disease

The migraine is a neurological disorder that manifests itself in a severe or severe headache and may be accompanied by vomiting and intolerance to light and sound.

According to the WHO, it is the 8th most disabling disease of humanity in days of capacity for years lived.

It affects the frontal part or the entire area of ​​the skull and occurs in the form of seizures or attacks. Two exists types main symptoms of migraines:

Migraine without aura (common migraine): Causes moderate to severe throbbing pain on one side of the head and worsens with normal physical activity. Pain lasts 4 to 72 hours if left untreated.Migraine with aura (classic migraine): Some people who experience migraines have an aura up to 30 minutes before they have a migraine. Symptoms of the aura include seeing wavy lines, flashing lights, or objects that look distorted.

Regarding its treatment, migraine is a chronic illness that will accompany you all your life.

Although it does not carry a risk of death, in some cases it can lead to disability. There is no cure, but it is a manageable disease.