Swansea City suspends its social media activity to fight abuse and discrimination

04/08/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

The Swansea city has decided to act after three club players, Jamal Lowe, Ben Cabango and Yan Dhanda, have suffered racial abuse on social media in the past two months. The Welsh club has decided to suspend its activity on social networks for a week in protest, and to fight against abuse and discrimination on these platforms.

“We hope that everyone supports this position throughout the club.“said Matt Grimes, Swansea City captain.” I find it incredible that we are still talking about racism today. We know the pressure players are under and we should not underestimate how this kind of comments on networks can affect them“.

“As a close and diverse group of players, this is something that we are all passionate about & rdquor ;, added in a statement.

The boycott includes players from the quarry and the women’s team.

Swansea City has chosen to take a club-wide stance in the battle against abuse and discrimination of all forms on social media. From 5pm today we will not post any content on our official social media channels for seven days. # EnoughIsEnough 👉 https://t.co/rmHXB0j2l7 pic.twitter.com/fKqKqHl8Ag – Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) April 8, 2021

The Birmingham City and Glasgow Rangers Scots have followed suit and will also stop communicating on social media for the next week.