The Ford f150 Lightning started in 1993, it was designed to compete with the Chevrolet 454SSThe Lightning shared much of its build with the F-150, but extensive suspension and frame modifications were made to improve handling.

The SVT F-150 Lightning First-generation debuted at the Chicago auto show in 1992. By the time Lightning production hit the streets, GM had already discontinued its two muscle car trucks.

GM models, Syclone It was a wonder of a year, and the 454SS large block would disappear after 1993.

The SVT F-150 Lightning has a 351 cubic inch 5.8-liter engine. The R code is found in the VIN to signify that it is a legitimate Lightning model and not a F150 typical.

Despite GM recalling its trucks, the Lightning won the sales race. Ford offered its fast truck in Bright Red or Raven Black and sold 5,276 of them, almost five times more than its rival. In magazine tests, the SVT Lightning outperformed Chevrolet by matching its acceleration, despite its less powerful small-block V-8.

Although the Lightning weights over 4400 pounds, they were fast at the time. This was in part because SVT increased the performance of the column-shift four-speed automatic transmission and put 4.10 gears in the truck’s 8.8-inch differential.

The truck was 60 miles per hour (mph) in 7.2 seconds, and the quarter mile in 15.6 seconds at 87 mph.

After three years of production, in 1995 Ford ceased production of this model for some time, while working on the redesign for this truck, which would arrive recharged 4 years later, in 1999, with a more modern aesthetic and a lot of power under the hood.

The second generation model changed the specific engine created for the model, by a modified version of the 5.4-liter V8 Carrying the F-150 of the time, integrating a new supercharged to boost power to 355 horsepower (hp), connected to a 4R100 automatic transmission that could take it from 0 to 100 in just 5.8 seconds.

In the 2001 Ford upgrade the truck increased its power to 375 hp with 450 pound-feet of torque, thanks to a larger bumper air intake and an intake manifold.

2004 was the last year of the second generation of Lightning

