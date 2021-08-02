Svitolina: “I don’t know if these were my last Olympics.”

Striking statements from Elina Svitolina taking into account that he is only 26 years old and that Paris 2024 is only three calendars away. Is the Ukrainian thinking about a planned withdrawal? For now, these were his words from Tokyo after hanging the bronze medal.

“I don’t know if this was my last performance in a few Olympic Games, I have no long-term plans. Definitely, my wish is to be in Paris 2024, but first I will have to finish this year and then discuss with the team about my plans and goals for the next season, “he said.