Svitolina fulminates Muguruza in the round of 16 in Rome

05/13/2021 at 9:19 PM CEST

EFE

The ukrainian Elina Svitolina, world number 6 and two-time champion, struck down the Spanish on Thursday Garbiñe Muguruza, number 12, in the round of 16 of the tennis tournament in Rome (6-4 and 6-2).

In the return of the public to the Foro Italico, after the first four days of competition took place behind closed doors, Svitolina beat Garbiñe and he added his seventh victory in twelve previous.

Garbiñe, who had beaten Romanian Patricia Tig in the first round and American Bernarda Pera in the second, He paid for his bad day with the serve and said goodbye to a tournament in which he was a semi-finalist three times.

Svitolina also missed a lot with her serve in the first set, finishing 6-4 with four breaks of the Ukrainian for the three of the Spanish, but regained his rhythm in the second.

Yes indeed, Garbiñe had a comeback option when he took off Svitolina in Game 3, but surrendered his serve in the next three at-bats and capitulated 6-2.

Svitolina was cited in the quarterfinals with the Polish Iga Swiatek, number 15 and 2020 Roland Garros champion, who defeated the Czech Barbora Krejcikova (n.40).