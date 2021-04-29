Svitolina falls to Teichmann after six match points

The ukrainian Elina Svitolina, fifth in the world and fourth seeded in the Mutua Madrid Open, was the first favorite to be eliminated from the tournament after wasting six match balls against the Swiss Jil Teichmann and lose by 2-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (5).

Svitolina had prevailed in the only previous match, in the quarterfinals of Strasbourg in 2020, but in the Caja Mágica in Madrid the initiative was stolen by Teichmann, 40 of the WTA and trained by the Spanish Beto Martín and Arantxa Parra.

With two breaks, Svitolina scored the first set, in which her opponent had no options to balance the set.

In the second set, both competed in irregularity, but after five ‘breaks’ the set fell to Teichmann’s side.

Quite the opposite with respect to the quality of the game that could be enjoyed in the third quarter, a display of aggressiveness on the part of the two players.

Svitolina went ahead 3-1 and increased her lead to 5-1. At 5-2 he had four match balls, opportunities he lost along with the game (5-3).

Teichmann consolidated his reaction with splendid tennis, with continuous changes of rhythm to which Svitolina could not respond (5-4).

The Swiss had her serve to equalize and she succeeded. Svitolina comfortably won her next serve but the Swiss then saved another two match points and led the set to the playoff game.

Teichmann set the pace again. At 5-5, a masterful crusade left him his first match point. A poisoned right wing forced the return to the network of Svitolina, who said goodbye to Madrid on the opening day.

The Ukrainian has never passed the round of 32 in this tournament. Last week she lost in the Stuttgart semifinals to Australian Ashleigh Barty, first in the world.

Teichmann’s next rival, a Swiss born in Barcelona 23 years ago, will be the Spanish Paula Badosa.

The Madrid tournament is the first WTA 1,000 on clay this season. It will be followed by another appointment in the same category, that of Rome, before the start of Roland Garros on May 24.

In the morning session of the opening day, Dutch Kiki Bertens (7), defending champion, beat Andorran Victoria Jiménez 6-4, 6-0; the German Angelique Kerber to the Czech Marketa Vondrousova by 7-6 (5) and 6-1 and the Tunisian Ons Jabeur to the Kazakh Yaroslava Shvedova by 6-2 and 6-3.