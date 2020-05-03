The Euroleague It has been in a state of indefinite suspension since the global coronavirus pandemic affected the European continent. Despite the fact that from the moment of the suspension the organization is working to be able to resume it as soon as possible and without putting the health of the participants at risk, this possibility is increasingly distant.

Svetislav Pesic, coach of Barcelona Lassa, does not think this way: “The Euroleague will end up playing just like the ACB League, only a little later. However, some teams will not be ready for when this happens and they will have to let go and not compete for the title. “

We’ll always have Paris… — Ten years of a historic moment for @FCBBasket – Ten years of the second Euroleague – Already on DAZN the special documentary dedicated to the Blaugrana feat – pic.twitter.com/hpmMtFdA7a – DAZN Spain (-) (@DAZN_ES) April 30, 2020

.