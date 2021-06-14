Svanberg, second positive for covid-19 in Sweden!

06/08/2021 at 7:16 PM CEST

.

The Italian Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg has also tested positive for coronavirus, the Swedish Football Federation reported on Tuesday, which hours before had announced the contagion of the Juventus attacker Dejan Kulusevski.

“When the results of all the tests came in we discovered that Mattias Svanberg has tested positive. Mattias will no longer train with the team and will isolate himself at the hotel. The test will be analyzed again and complementary tests will be carried out “, it is stated in a statement.

Neither Svanberg neither Kulusevski They will be able to be lined up against Spain next day 14 in the debut of both teams in the Eurocopa.