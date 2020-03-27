Suzy Cortez without clothes covers her chest with a potato chip on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The international model and Miss BumBum 2019, Suzy Cortez, has not stopped uploading special content since she started on her social networks, all to delight her fans, however this occasion was quite surprising, since she covered her chest with a fried potato, being as careful as possible, barely circumventing the censorship of the application.

The photograph is one of Suzy’s most recent on Instagram and also one of the most daring that she has uploaded, as she barely covered her chest, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

The Brazilian appeared without any clothes, showing almost her entire body, in fact more than usual, however she decided to censor her with a famous triangular fried potato that many will already know what brand it is, revealing that this photograph is art with candies, because It also includes a great palette, since the photo is uncensored on its pay page where Suzy has great surprises for her 2.1 million followers of the app where she wants to pamper her with her most uncovered photos.

This photo shoot was carried out a few months ago, since we had already observed it and it would be normal for Suzy to also be in quarantine thanks to the pandemic, however, she has excited her fans, who came to like the photo, despite having little time up.

Her loyal fans gave her comments of admiration and flattery, because the beauty of the beautiful Miss Bumbum left them in love. Suzy usually focuses on her rear attributes, although she did not waste all her gifts to show this type of content where she wants to delight new people in her profile and recruit them as her followers.

The Brazilian, in addition to having the best rearguard in the world, has a fully toned body from head to toe, shapely legs, a steel abdomen and strong arms.

The pandemic has many to do, so the perfect option to entertain yourself could be to subscribe with Suzy, since as it is recommended to avoid leaving the home, users could feel a little lonely or bored, so Cortez will not disappoint them.

Recall that Suzy Cortez visited Mexico in 2019 to participate in Miss BumBum 2019 and was crowned the winner in the first edition outside of Brazil. BumBum presented 16 candidates for the title from different parts of the world and of all of them, it was Suzy Cortéz who was the winner.

