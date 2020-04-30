Suzy Cortez, with her legs up shows you one of her passions | Instagram

Brazilian-born model Suzy Cortez shared a photography on his Instagram account where he raised his shapely legs to show one of his passions.

Inviting your followers to subscribe to your private page for a small amount so that they can see the content which surely is much more daring than the one on their Instagram account.

From the moment you won the contest Miss bumbum In the 2018 and 2019 editions Cortez began to become even more popular, to date it has more than two million followers on its official account of Instagram and this number is increasing.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez delights with her tremendous rear guard in a tiny thong

Although he has fans all over the world, he appeared on the cover of the magazine Play boy she herself mentions in interviews that most of her fans are of Mexican origin so she feels very happy and he always makes it known and appreciates it a lot.

Look at Susy’s photo, click here.

In the photograph it appears lying In a bed, his shapely and tanned legs are raised and between his feet is a soccer ball, another of his passions because he is fascinated by which he has made clear in several videos where he appears playing with the ball in addition to having a Messi tattoo on his hip.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Whenever Suzy shares a new photography or video Her followers and other curious people immediately begin to comment and subscribe because there is no doubt that the model and criminal lawyer immediately seizes the hearts of those who see her.

The interesting thing is that Suzy always ends up surprising her fans with a photography that far surpasses the previous thing that his followers are sure to thank him for.

Little by little Suzy has become quite a world icon, being one of the most desired models of social networks being one of the most attractive and sensual women.

Read also: Suzy Cortez leaves little to the imagination covering herself with her hand on Twitter

.