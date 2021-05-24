Suzy Cortez turns on the nets posing in a thong and without a bra

Suzy cortez he does not hesitate to share all kinds of images that show his body with very little clothing, on his own terms. Therefore, a few hours ago, the model decided to upload a photo loaded with high sensual content on Instagram.

On the edge of a bed without bra, and with a white thong that lets you appreciate how good her voluptuous legs and rear guard look, the Brazilian kindled the spirits of her loyal admirers,

The Missbumbum accompanied the sexy postcard with the phrase: “ACCESS TO MY HOTTEST CONTENT ✅ LINK IN BIO 🔥🔥✨ @thesuzycortez”.

“Wonderful and beautiful princess 👑 💖”, “Great body 😍😍” and “Spectacular butt 🔥🔥”, were some of the comments that did not wait.

Previously, Suzy Cortez was very hot in another photo she shared on the famous social network, where this time she modeled leaning against a wall, wearing a tight black fishnet bodysuit that she complemented with high leather boots to look hotter.

Read also:

Suzy Cortez stretches her tight bodysuit and reveals her shapely attributes

Without hesitation, Noelia shows off her legs and underwear while dancing in a miniskirt

The photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together and happy in Miami

They accuse the designer of the dress with which Andrea Meza was crowned in Miss Universe