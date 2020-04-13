Suzy Cortez gets the carrot from behind while still covered in chocolate | Instagram

The model from São Paulo, Brazil, Suzy Cortez once again delighted her followers with a shocking photograph, appears wearing his rear completely covered in chocolate while playing with a carrot behind him.

There have been several photographs that have been shared of the model and also a lawyer in relation to this Easter holiday.

Known for associating with decorated chocolate eggs and easter rabbits which is supposed to be similar to Santa Claus It brings gifts for children in their baskets with colored eggs.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez fills her Bumbum with chocolate without wearing any garment

Many people and celebrities take advantage of this day to dress up as a rabbit There are those who look fun and others more daring, such as Suzy.

Although to tell the truth Suzy she is not dressed he only wears his ears, but he is immediately associated with the elements he uses in his publications: ears, chocolate and carrots.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Any pretext is good to wear its attributes, it seems that Cortez is fascinated to show his skin to the natural and it is something normal since he has an enviable figure.

“I wish you all, dear friends and admirers, a happy Easter,” Suzy wrote in her post.

Check out Suzy Cortez’s photo, click here.

In the photograph he appears from behind so the protagonist this time it was not his sea green eyes but rather his bumbum, his rear guard which despite being covered in chocolate it can be seen that he is not wearing underwear.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Suzy Cortez is indisputably the queen of daring posts, playing with his carrot to show it off, he takes it by the hand showing it at waist height.

Surely he left more than one Internet user with his followers with open mouth, Despite being a day designed for children, it surely caused more than one adult to want to play and eat all the chocolate in the world.

Read also: Suzy Cortez without underwear touches her private parts

.