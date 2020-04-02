Suzy Cortez takes the banana to her mouth in a short cachetero for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Suzy Cortez, winner of Miss BumBum by unanimous decision in 2019, decided to put the banana to her mouth to turn on her Instagram fans, while also delighting everyone with her great rear guard that she wore with her short cachetero.

This is his latest publication, where he decided to emphasize the nutritional value of the banana, apart from causing a few sighs to the fans who came to see it, since Suzy newspaper is uploading content to help with their entertainment.

In his publication he wrote: “Banana is a powerful source of potassium, this nutrient is essential for the proper functioning of blood valves, since it prevents the accumulation of sodium, which greatly increases blood pressure”, to try to motivate their fans to eat healthy.

He also wanted to highlight the importance of exercise by writing: “Those who practice physical activities also consume a lot of the banana, because we managed to make several exercise recipes with the fruit. In addition, its consumption helps prevent muscle cramps. So, this daily banana intake it is indicated “, clarifying that is why I brought the banana to my mouth.

Although all his fans know that he does it with a double good intention, because apart from promoting healthy, he also did it to turn them on, since most of the world’s population is at home.

In these days of quarantine, Suzy knows the importance of having something to do, so she invites everyone to her exclusive content page, where you will find uncensored photos of the model.

In fact in another of her latest publications, the model reveals that there is a promotion to acquire her uncensored photos for a very low price, so if you like it it would be a very good option to entertain yourself in these times.

