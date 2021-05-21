Suzy Cortez stretches her tight bodysuit and reveals her shapely attributes

Suzy cortez he knows how to make the most of his attributes. So much so, that the model could not resist the urge to show off to her followers a postcard that she has been talking about.

On this occasion, the sensual Brazilian shared on her new Instagram account an image where she is seen posing in profile, dressed in a tight fishnet bodysuit that stretched a bit to show off her shapely and tanned attributes.

As expected, the Missbumbum postcard that has generated hundreds of ‘likes’, left more than one of its loyal fans drooling thanks to its tempting curves.

In previous days, Suzy Cortez did not hesitate to show that she is a faithful follower of Club América and was encouraged to use the team’s shirt, where to give it a sensual touch, the brunette complemented her outfit with a yellow thong that barely covers her prominent rear. .

This beautiful girl also has an account on the OnlyFans site, for that reason, she does not miss the opportunity to promote her profile with all kinds of hot content, as she did recently through some photos where she wore lingerie.

Read also:

We recommend you



