Suzy Cortez shows the best angle of her rear on a motorcycle for Instagram

The famous international model, winner of Miss bumbum 2019, Suzy Cortez uploaded one of her hottest photos of recent times in which she put on a motorcycle and when she bent down she wore the best angle of her rear.

This photographic session is one of the most daring it has had in these times, since lately you have had to take care of yourself like everyone else and stay at home, thus stopping its production a bit, although you try to keep going.

In the photograph, Suzy appears wearing only very small black underwear stockings and black booties with which her body ends up shining completely, thus exploiting the social network with her daring.

The image received more than 17 thousand likes in a few hours, since the young woman has her strong fan base to be aware of everything that comes up.

In these difficult times of social distancing, Suzy Cortez has announced several times that she has promotions on her private page, where you will find exclusive photographs and videos.

This is a very important measure for her, since she gets part of her income from there, because these days social networks and the internet are a great way to make profits, since everything is very difficult and you cannot go outside Street.

The young Brazilian loves to pamper her fans and share everything about her, so on several occasions we have been able to see how she eats what she eats apart from dozens of photo shoots where she uses creativity a lot to attract attention.

On several occasions they touch double meaning something that for many of her followers is quite attractive because they enjoy entertaining themselves by observing her as well as commenting on how much they like and how beautiful she is.

