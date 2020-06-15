Suzy Cortez shows off her rear in tiny string lingerie | Instagram

Rio de Janeiro-based model Suzy Cortez left her fans stunned with such tiny lingerie that he wore showing off his huge charms, because it only covers its rear with practically a thread.

Suzy Cortez is recognized worldwide thanks to her awards in the « Miss Bumbum » contest in 2015 and later in 2019.

It is for this reason that he presumes that he cannot rear and it shows on social networks why it has won those recognitions.

It may interest you: Video Suzy Cortez shows the result of her participation in an adult magazine

On this occasion, the lawyer also shared a photograph in her official account of Instagram where he presumes his voluptuous figure and of course her rear while wearing a tiny black lingerie.

Such lingerie was so small that did not leave much to the imagination and caught the attention of thousands of people.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Sign up on my exclusive private platform to have a complete uncensored package, « he wrote in the post.

Click here to see Suzy Cortez’s photo.

Once again, the Brazilian model invites her followers to see her explicit content on his Only Fans website where he shares photos and videos uncensored.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

As expected, the photograph immediately caught the attention of thousands of people and with just a few hours of being published, it has more than 34 thousand likes and endless comments, compliments and compliments.

Hermosota !!! « , » Fantastically beautiful! « , » You look lovely bb « , » How beautiful « , » Ricooooooo « , » You need oil « , were some of the comments.

You can also read: Suzy Cortez is a complete delight, fans say

It is worth mentioning that the fame Suzy has earned is thanks to level up content, Which has positioned it in one of the most sought after and popular on social networks.

The fitness girl has once again left speechless and breathless thousands of Internet users to boast of its incredible and perfect anatomy.