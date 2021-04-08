Suzy Cortez shows off her enormous attributes in a flirty photo in bed and a spicy dance

The beautiful model and former Brazilian playmate, Suzy Cortez, sent a message of support to her beloved and beloved Eagles of Club América, a team that she will be following tonight in her debut in the CONCACAF Champions League, when they face Olimpia of Honduras in the first leg match of the Round of 16 of this competition.

The famous follower of America club She posted a spicy photograph in which she posed lying on the bed and with her legs up, wearing only high socks and the jersey of the champion Eagles in the 2018 Apertura, covering her attributes with an official ball of the azulcrema team.

“My dear Mexican Club, Club America, dedicated to him,” published Cortez.

In addition to that post, Suzy presumed that she already has the new plumage of the Eagles of America, which was released last summer, but was worn for the first time by the Brazilian, who cut the shirt like a top and modeled it with a fitted sky blue mini shorts with a flirty dance.

“With my new 2021 shirt from @clubamerica, the largest soccer club in Mexico.”

America will play tonight in Honduras against Olimpia, in a game that is expected to be difficult for the Mexicans, because against the Central American club they have a negative historical record, in addition to the fact that the Hondurans are hooked on the local league and will use all their figures .

Cortez rose to fame in Mexico due to his participation in the Miss Bum Bum contest, in addition to gaining even more popularity by adopting the colors of America, one of the many teams he supports, as he is also a fan of FC Barcelona of Spain and the Sao Paulo of Brazil.

