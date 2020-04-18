Suzy Cortez shows how she moves it with intense perreo | Instagram

The beautiful Brazilian model Suzy Cortez has stunned her millions of followers on Instagram by showing how move your rear while fucking in front of the camera and leaving its perfect attribute in the foreground.

Suzy is certainly one of the most attractive women and sensual from social networks for a while now.

Day by day aware of his thousands of followers with daring photographs where he presumes his huge rear and his amazing figurto.

This time, Miss Bumbum surprised her followers with a daring dance where it is shown perreando facing the camera, leaving his large rear in the foreground.

Follow me on @tiktokbrasil SuzyCortez, “wrote the model in her post.

Reprints and comments shot up quickly, achieving with just seven hours of publication, you have almost 50 thousand reproductions.

There is no denying that this video is quite surprising, because did not leave the imagination a bit leaving everyone speechless.

Bombón “,” I am so jealous of your husband “,” Reina de reinas “,” Señoriitaaa “, were some of the comments.

In her latest posts the fitness girl has been promoting your tik tok account where he has been posting frequently in the past few days.

It is worth mentioning that this model has achieved international fame as one of the fitness figures most recognized of the last years when obtaining the award as “Miss BumBum”.

In this way, Suzy has also been in charge of achieving a great popularity on social networks sharing their daring videos and photos, leaving his followers wanting more.

Luckily for his followers, he has had a Web page personal where you share exclusive content and much more risque, showing everything that Instagram prohibits it from rising.

.