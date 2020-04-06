Suzy Cortez shows her rear to ask Mexicans to stay home | INSTAGRAM

The famous Miss bumbum 2019, Suzy Cortez, decided to use her back attributes to ask Mexicans, and especially Americanists, to take care of themselves in these difficult times and to stay home.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Well, on several occasions Suzy has shown that she is a big fan of the America football team, something that is curious in a Brazilian model so loved on the internet.

The famous knows how to use her charms to move the masses, so this time she took advantage of her beauty to invite everyone to continue taking care of herself since it is very important to maintain the healthy distance that the government has asked us to do.

You may also be interested: Belinda launches strong hints at Bárbara de Regil, they assure

In the photograph we can see the model from the back showing off her great rear guard, something that attracted a lot of attention for which she obtained thousands of likes and comments where she is flattered and cheated on.

Click here to see Suzy’s daring photo

Suzy is very loved by Mexicans and Internet users, which is why the photograph was one of the most liked and considered one of the best angles of her butt, worthy of winning a contest as prestigious as Miss bumbum.

Also read: Dua Lipa in sheer clothing delights her Instagram fans

Days ago he wanted to highlight the importance of exercise writing: “Those who practice physical activities also consume a lot of the banana, because we managed to do several exercise recipes with the fruit. In addition, its consumption helps prevent muscle cramps. So, this daily intake of banana is indicated “, in a photograph in which the banana was brought to the mouth.

In these isolated days, Suzy knows the importance of having something to do, so she invites everyone to her exclusive content page, where you will find uncensored photos of the model.

In fact in another of her latest publications, the model reveals that there is a promotion to acquire her uncensored photos for a very low price, so if you like it it would be a very good option to entertain yourself in these times.

.