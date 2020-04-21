Suzy Cortez shows her rear in a daring pose from her bed | Instagram

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, known as Miss Bumbum, earned hundreds of compliments from her Instagram followers by showing her voluptuous rear on his bed with a daring pose.

Little by little Suzy has become quite a world icon, being one of the most desired models of social networks being one of the most attractive and sensual women.

The model has achieved fame by international level being one of the most recognized fitness figures in recent years by obtaining the award as “Miss BumBum”.

Said award won a second time in 2019 in Mexico, and there is no doubt that it will win again next time.

This time he stunned his thousands of followers in Instagram by sharing one of the photos that most leaves you wanting, because it is on his bed with a quite provocative pose while showing off his huge rear with a thong pink colour.

Towards the extreme #bodyinconstruction Enjoy my best content, “he wrote in his post.

It was here where I promote your website Only Fans where he shares exclusive content and more daring for his most loyal followers, showing much more than what he shares on Instagram.

Two days after sharing the photo on his profile, he has more than 35 thousand likes and hundreds of compliments from his followers.

A Goddess “,” Good position “,” How beautiful, I would like to be a pillow “,” Explicit pleasure “, were some of the comments.

With each photo or video that the Brazilian publishes dazzles without a doubt to his more than two million followers on Instagram.

The Miss bumbum has shown multiple times that it has a perfect rear guard and impressive and one of the best in the entertainment world.

.