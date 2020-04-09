Suzy Cortez shows her great rear in an elegant Instagram photo | INSTAGRAM

The famous Suzy Cortez, undisputed winner of Miss BumBum 2019, showed her rear in a super elegant photograph with which she delighted the pupils of her fans who are at home taking care of themselves.

Suzy has shown that she is very concerned about her followers, since on several occasions she has asked them to stay at her house, something very interesting for a Brazilian model so loved on the internet.

In his publication he wrote: “New material on my private page, uncensored photos and videos, you already know how !! Your fans access your content right now when it can be vital.

In the photograph we can see Suzy sitting in an armchair in a black bodysuit with the one who showed her beauty in a photo that is considered one of her most elegant and seductive, as she focused on showing off her charms. The model has managed to gather more than 15 thousand likes in just one hour, so it is sure that they will increase.

The famous knows how to use her charms to move the masses, so she recently took advantage of her beauty to invite everyone to continue taking care of herself since it is very important to maintain the healthy distance that the government has asked us.

Suzy is well liked by Mexicans and internet users, which is why they have constantly enjoyed her back attributes, worthy of winning a contest as prestigious as Miss bumbum.

These days social distancing, Suzy knows the importance of having something to do, so she invites everyone to her exclusive content page, where you will find uncensored photos of the model.

