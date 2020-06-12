Suzy Cortez showed off her curves on video wearing tiny lingerie | Instagram

The Brazilian model Every day he exceeds himself more in his publications in the most recent we can see the figure of Suzy Cortez in a video while showing off and using tiny lingerie.

Lace and transparencies characterize Suzy Cortez for he insistently wears one of these two elements in his outfits.

Of course, her millions of followers are delighted to see her always wearing scant or very small clothes, however your videos They are the ones that attract the most attention because you can see your body look more.

It may interest you: Suzy Cortez is a complete delight, her fans affirm

In his most recent video he appears showing his body in a transparent gown and lingerie that barely covers her intimacies, it is accompanied with thin straps and lace applications, as well as certain details with transparencies as she likes.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Cortez is known for wearing tiny lingerie and sometimes even dispenses with certain clothing items, that’s what makes her a unparalleled woman and model and model of successful magazines like Play boy, she has shared in already has several covers around the world.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

As you probably already know, it has complete sessions of the “Samples” who uploads in her publications she herself has mentioned it because she always invites those who look at her photographs to subscribe to your private page all in exchange for a modest monthly amount.

Check out Suzy Cortez’s video, click here.

“Register my exclusive private platform to have a complete uncensored package”, translation and description of your publication on your Instagram account.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Suzy made two titles of Miss bumbum, in 2018 he won the edition of his native Brazil and it was thanks to his fans that he decided to participate in Mexico in the edition of Miss Bumbum world 2019 but worldwide, which also won.

Read also: Suzy Cortez taught too much, failed to cover her attributes