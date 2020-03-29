Suzy Cortez shocking, looks daring without underwear | Instagram

Miss Bumbum 2018 and 2019 Suzy Cortez shared a photo on her Instagram account where she is promoting her private page in a quite daring way because she is not wearing no undergarment.

The beautiful brazilian model She has an enviable figure, constantly exercises to keep that bumbum flawless.

The green-eyed man surpasses himself in each of his publications because there is no pose he has not done in which he leaves his followers wanting to see more.

It may interest you: Video Suzy Cortez presumes approach of her rear in training

It is for this reason that Suzy constantly promotes and for some publications to date your private page in which to pay a small monthly amount you can access exclusive content.

“Hi guys !!! New material on ONLYFANS (my private page) Heart attack photos and videos, you know how !!” Suzy shared in her photograph.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the photograph he appears only with two pieces of cross-shaped ribbon on his bust, in addition to large fishnet stockings, the edition of the photograph appears to be half angel and half demon, Which would you prefer?

The magazine cover model like PlayBoy practically invites you to run immediately to subscribe because she has a promotion of three dollars a subscription.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Suzy too criminal lawyer, While studying at the university, she mentioned in an interview that she was quite shy, but that several colleagues and friends began to tell her that she was very pretty and that, why not dare to participate in Beauty contests.

Look at Suzy Cortez’s photo, click here.

Thanks to the support that people in the past gave to today’s well-known Suzy Cortez is that she was encouraged to take that new role as a model.

I also mention that at the beginning I was quite shy but that with time he put aside his shyness and everything began to flow quite well and especially naturally, as he has been seen on several occasions.

Read also: Suzy Cortez without clothes covers her chest with a potato chip on Instagram

.