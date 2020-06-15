Suzy Cortez reveal what she earns for her posts | Instagram

Maybe you recognize the name of Suzy Cortez, the model of international magazine covers that has captivated everyone with her publications where she always looks attractive, you have wondered how much do you earn thanks to each of them?

If you are an admirer of the beautiful Miss Bumbum World 2019 Then you are delighted with his constant posts on his social networks.

As you well know, it has a page OnlyFans of exclusive content that he continuously promotes thanks to his photographs which are a small tasted what is the main session on your page.

Thanks to her Suzy Cortez It has become much more popular because of its « uncensored » content, where it surely already has thousands or millions of subscribers.

« At OnlyFans, as I am one of the main influencers, I have different earnings than other models, by the end of 2020 I will earn 250 thousand dollars per month, » he shared on the Brazilian portal « Al medio The Chive ».

Two hundred fifty thousand dollars to pesos are $ 5,635,775.00 approximately, more than five million a year just for having your Instagram account active and sharing content.

Hearing that figure it might be interesting to become a public figure and influencer don’t think, of course the money Suzy can earn is thanks to your work It is not just posing for the camera, she prepares her body to constantly feed properly and exercises to tone her muscles.

It could be said that it is already normal to see her wear certain models of intimate clothing and there are even wants you already know « his body in detail » because every time it appears with less fabric with which to cover itself.

Without a doubt, the beautiful model of Brazilian origin continues to be the sensation in social networks and will surely continue with her title of Miss bumbum for a long time, since day after day it shows with honor its perfect rear guard.

