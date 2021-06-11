Suzy Cortez prepares spicy welcome to Lionel Messi in the Copa América 2021

With the change of venue of the next Copa America to Brazil In this summer of 2021, the hot Brazilian model and former Miss Bum Bum, Suzy Cortez, prepared a spicy photograph that she published on social networks to welcome the star of the Argentina national team, Lionel Messi, who will lead the Albiceleste in search of the continental title.

The former Playboy model is a die-hard fan of the Argentine player and the FC Barcelona, so for a moment he forgot about the Brazilian flag to host his greatest idol, to whom he has dedicated a multitude of photographs and even a couple of tattoos.

“Welcome to Brazil, Argentina and the best soccer player of all time, Messi,” Suzy published with a photo posing with a garment of the albiceleste.

Lionel Messi heads the list of players summoned by Lionel Scaloni to seek the title in the Copa América 2021, in which he will debut next Monday against the Chilean National Team.

Argentina will be located in Group B, sharing the sector with Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay.

It should be remembered that the four best teams in each zone are classified according to the points obtained in each game.

This will be the sixth Copa América for Lionel Messi, as he has played the 2007, 2011, 2015, 2016 and 2019 editions.

