Suzy Cortez poses in her finest lingerie | Instagram

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez managed to once again captivate her followers on Instagram with her latest Photography wearing one of his finer lingerie letting appreciate his tremendous figure.

On this occasion Suzy Cortez returned to fearlessly challenge censorship Instagram with one of her photographs where she looks more daring than ever.

It is worth mentioning that the girl from Rio de Janeiro has managed to obtain great recognition thanks to its level-up content on social networks.

Currently at 30 years of age, it has managed to place itself as one of the Most sensual and desired women in social networks since it has one of the most incredible bodies.

In the photograph he shared we can see the fitness girl with a very provocative red lingerie that without a doubt is spectacular.

Red, « he wrote in the post.

As expected, the photograph of immediately got attention of thousands of people, because it looked radiant.

The photograph, with just one hour of having been shared on his official Instagram account, has more than 5 thousand likes and various comments from his followers.

You look amazing my love !! « , » Rexia beautiful lady « , » great red model « , » Beautiful, love « , » As hot as ever « , » Goddess « , were some of the comments.

Suzy Cortez has shown that not afraid of possible censorship on his Instagram account, because he constantly shares photos or videos where he shows much more, leaving little to the imagination.

The also lawyer is recognized worldwide thanks to her awards in the « Miss Bumbum » pageant in 2015 and later in 2019.

It is because of that show off much more than his great rear and it shows on social networks why it has won those recognitions.