Suzy Cortez taught too much, could not cover her attributes | Instagram

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez knows how to keep her fans on her posts recently shared a photo where she appears showing more than its attributes.

She is usually very careful even though she is pretty attractive and that they take care of their photos, however it seems that it was not happened with this snapshot.

Did you know Instagram It has certain restrictions because it is also used by minors and parents in the application, who may be offended by certain published content.

It may interest you: Video Suzy Cortez shows the result of her participation in an adult magazine

That is why it has a regulation that everyone “reads” before agreeing to make the account, one of the prohibitions that it has is “No d3snudos”However, the original Brazilian model has been able to get out of these prohibitions precisely because her photographer takes care of her work to share.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Today the beautiful fitness model He is trending due to one of the most controversial photographs he has published in his entire career.

Although he has already participated in the magazine Play boy Seeing her like this on Instagram is sometimes surprising because you don’t expect it.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Thanks to her perfect tan, long black hair, but above all, to her beautiful green eyes, Suzy Cortez can wear any garment they put on her because she is also the owner of an exquisite figure that would drive anyone crazy, for something that has the title of Miss Bumbum World 2019.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In the photograph it appears with lace applications adapted to a bra that has only straps, although it is a little wide it does not cover part of one of its attributes reason why something inadequate for a minor appears.

Check out Suzy Cortez’s photo, click here ..

It is normal to see her also wearing thong so you will not be surprised that it has a bet, in the same way it is accompanied with an application in addition to the fact that in its intimate part it has transparencies.

Read also: Suzy Cortez is a complete delight, fans say