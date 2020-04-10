Suzy Cortez moves her rearguard to the beat of the batucada on her Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous international model, Suzy Cortez, decided to pamper her fans with a video in which she appears moving her rearguard to the rhythm of the Brazilian batucada.

The video brings Suzy l’s back attributes to the fore, which are worthy of such an important award, as is Miss BumBum.

The video begins with Suzy wearing a cheeky white mini shorts and a black blouse, which delighted thousands of Instagram users, who were shocked by her big curves.

The model focuses on pampering her followers, since thanks to them she is succeeding on social networks, where she does not stop uploading daring content, the way in which she wants to promote her page with exclusive content, where you will find uncensored photographs and even videos that the young woman says you will love.

The video managed to gather almost 100,000 reproductions in a few hours, with which we know that many came to enjoy his figure and the combination that he achieved with this highly moved music.

In the comments box they dedicated themselves to putting emoticons of heart, loving faces, compliments and a few compliments, something they usually do in their publications.

Suzy Cortez knows the importance of staying home, so she recommends exercising to stay healthy while still being able to get through the hours quickly. She also wishes she could go out to continue her photo shoots with which she generates high-quality content.

Suzy is well liked by Mexicans and internet users, which is why they have constantly enjoyed her back attributes.

