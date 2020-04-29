Suzy Cortez leaves little to the imagination covering herself with her hand on Twitter | INSTAGRAM

The famous Brazilian and winner of Miss Bumbum 2019, Suzy Cortez, is so daring that she is one of the models who has more pampered her fans, since she gives them daily photos where she shows a lot of her figure, although some photos are more uncovered than others.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This time it is a snapshot that was uploaded to his Twitter, since it is a social network that has less censorship than Instagram, so he has more freedom to uncover and delight the pupils of Internet users.

In the photo that he uploaded to his official Twitter account we can see that at these moments of confinement at home he is missing playing soccer a lot because it is something he enjoys doing abroad and is missing at the moment.

You may also be interested: Celia Lora considered one of the best images of Mexico on Instagram

He took advantage of the situation to pose with one of his balls and with only a white thong with which he ended up showing much of his cute figure, as he has worked hard to stay healthy and as attractive as possible.

Click here to see Suzy’s daring photo

Cortez is a model who loves to raise the temperature of her followers on her social networks, since she is not afraid to show her body completely and without clothes, one of the ways in which she has managed to be independent and earn a living in these difficult days.

Read also: Demi Rose uses her most daring lingerie to delight all Instagram

Despite so much fame and attention, the model has not managed to grow as much on Twitter, since it seems that her fans prefer to use Instagram, missing the more open content offered in the app of the blue bird, however, many of them are also subscribed to their exclusive content, so they don’t need it.

It should be remembered that Suzy was twice the winner of the “Miss Bumbum” contest, for having her enormous rear guard and there is no doubt that she will continue to obtain that title.

With all this, Suzy Cortez has positioned herself as one of the most beautiful, beautiful and sensual women on social networks internationally, currently having more than 2 million followers.

.