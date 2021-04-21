Suzy Cortez is vegan and for this reason she says: “Nothing of animal origin enters my life”

Suzy Cortez She is a Brazilian model of international stature. In the world they know her for being one of the Miss BumBum most famous in the world and for being also declared a fan of FC Barcelona as it is also of Lionel Messi.

But today this model and businesswoman does not want to talk about football but about a topic for which she considers herself a spokesperson. Suzy communicates to her fans that she is vegan and that she is even vegan with her clothes. Suzy says that she has been an advocate of veganism for years, for this reason she is also against the use of animal skin and her message in this regard is as strong as it is clear: “My intention is to draw attention to a cause that I defend. I am 100% vegan and nothing of animal origin enters my life. The fur market moves fortunes and this needs to be fought and exposed“.

Currently, the Brazilian is also one of the pioneers of the OnlyFans platform. Where he shares exclusive and erotic content. Part of this, a taste, can be seen through his Twitter account.

Facebook and Instagram for their part, seem to have censored her and none of her official accounts are available in 2021. We asked her if this is something she has been able to solve, and she stated: “The Brazilian court ordered Facebook to return my profiles to me and pay me a fine. Facebook has yet to obey the court order“.

We wanted to know if before or after the closure of his accounts he knew the reason why the platform took this drastic action and this is what he told us: “In December, Facebook withdrew my profile from the air and from several models such as Jem Wolfie and Lena the plug ”. Added: “They did not communicate the reason.”

At the moment Suzy has managed to open a second account, although – for now – she has lost the millions of followers she already had on her official page. “Suzy Cortez Backup” is the name of her “official” page on Instagram. On this platform it also moves its page https://linklist.bio/suzycortez

Another page in which he has not had problems is TikTok, even though his publications are also risque.

@suzycortez 💪🔥❤️ #abs #fy #treino #gym #fitnes #gym #fitnes #fye #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fyyy #viral #gym #acad #academia ♬ Foi Pá Pum – Simone & Simaria

Here’s another taste of how on TikTok you can make use of your flirtatious mischief.

@suzycortez Toma toma 🔥🔥🔥💥💥 #viral #foryoupage #fyyy #fyp #funny DicasPraPáscoa #bronze #bronzeamentonatural #bronzenalaje #rj #riodejaneiro ♬ Vai perereca – MC Levin

