Suzy Cortez is ‘upset’ after Messi’s victory in Copa América

Suzy Cortez, a Brazilian model who is a fan of Club América and Barcelona, ​​celebrated the Argentine National Team title in the Copa América by beating Brazil 1-0 with a goal from Ángel Di María.

Cortez, through his social networks, published an emotional video where he celebrated the achievement of the Argentine title and especially Lionel Messi, who with this Copa América, managed to win his first trophy with the senior team.

Read also: Argentina National Team: Antonella Roccuzzo and her emotional message to Lionel Messi after winning the Copa América

“CHAMPIONS #Messi.” Suzy Cortez published along with the video where she congratulated the albiceleste and especially Messi.

It should be remembered that Suzy Cortez gave Messi and Argentina good luck by dedicating a ‘spicy’ photo to him as in the entire Copa América and those good wishes helped ‘La Pulga’ to lift the trophy.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content