Suzy Cortez hits her fans with a suggestive pose from her bed | Instagram

Brazilian model Suzy Cortez, known as Miss Bumbum, stunned her followers by showing herself from her bed with a tiny thong leaving everyone wanting more.

Suzy Cortez left breathless to several, because he shared a heart attack photograph that left his thousands of followers on Instagram in love.

There is no day that Miss Bumbum shows off her muscular figureBecause her followers have shown great affection for her, so she does not hesitate to pamper them.

The also lawyer shared a photograph where she appears semi reclining in profile on a bed, highlighting its great rear, using a tiny black thong and covering his chest with a white sheet.

Good evening my babes, “he wrote in his post.

Little by little the model has become quite a world icon, being one of the most desired models of social networks and one of the most attractive and sensual women.

It is worth mentioning that the soccer fan has achieved her international fame as being one of the most recognized fitness figures of the last years for obtaining the award as “Miss BumBum” twice.

Photography with just a couple of hours of being shared has more than 10 thousand likes and hundreds of comments from his followers.

BEAUTIFUL “,” Beautiful woman “,” Elegance “,” Lindíssima “,” Woooow “,” Good evening my heaven “,” Superhuman “,” Muy Bonita “,” You are beautiful art “, are some of the comments.

Suzy uses most of her publications to promote her Only Fans website where share exclusive content and more daring for his most loyal followers, showing much more than what he shares on Instagram.

Miss Bumbum has shown hundreds of times that she has a perfect rear guard and impressive and without a doubt one of the best in the entertainment world.

